EDP Renewables and NIPSCO Celebrate Completion of Indiana?Crossroads Wind Farm with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

EDP Renewables and NIPSCO have partnered on four Indiana renewable energy projects. These projects total more than 800 megawatts and will annually power the equivalent of approximately 200,000 average Indiana homes.

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), the world’s fourth largest renewable energy producer, through its subsidiary EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA), and Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) celebrated with state and community leaders the completion of Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm at a ribbon cutting ceremony. The 302-megawatt (MW) Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm, beginning commercial operations by the end of this year, will generate enough clean electricity to power the equivalent of more than 80,000 average Indiana homes annually.*

Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm will provide economic benefits throughout the state of Indiana and its communities through the creation of jobs during construction and operations, payments to landowners and local governments, and an increase in spending at various local businesses near the project.

The state of Indiana – and specifically, White County – is essential to EDP’s portfolio and is one of the most important sites worldwide for EDP Renewables’ ongoing renewable energy development and operations efforts, said Miguel Stilwell, EDP and EDP Renewables CEO. One thing is very clear: Hoosiers are ready for more renewable energy, and EDP Renewables is ready to deliver. The completion of Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm is a testament to the hard work and dedication from the many stakeholders who worked together to propel this project toward operation,” said Pablo Vegas, NiSource COO & President Utilities. Together with the communities we serve, NIPSCO and NiSource are driving forward with a diverse mix of renewable resources to provide a cleaner, reliable and lower-cost energy future for our customers.

The event had a variety of renewable energy advocates and leaders in attendance, including institutional representatives of the state as well as relevant executives of companies involved in the project such as Laura Beane, president of Vestas in North America.

EDP Renewables is the largest wind energy producer in Indiana with 1,200 MW of operating capacity, which produces enough electricity to annually power the equivalent of more than 319,000 average Indiana homes. EDPR NA has wind and solar projects in late-stage development and under construction across the Hoosier state and, in total, has developed approximately 2,200 MW of renewable energy capacity in Indiana.

Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm was selected through a Request for Proposal solicitation that NIPSCO ran as part of its 2018 Integrated Resource Plan, which found that wind and solar resources represented lower-cost options for its customers in comparison to other energy resources.

The two companies have joined together on a total of four renewable energy projects within the state to offer reliable, affordable energy to Hoosiers.