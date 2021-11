Enel Green Power will install 122 MW of wind energy in Bahia

The National Electric Energy Agency awarded Enel Green Power and authorized the start of commercial operation of the company’s 121.8 MW wind farm in Morro do Chapéu (BA). The decision applies to 29 wind turbines at plants 17, 21 and 26 of Ventos de Santa Esperança.

Aneel also gave a positive opinion to Casa dos Ventos, which can now commercially operate the 4.2 MW UG13 wind turbine at the Ventos de Santa Martina 01 plant, located in the municipality of Caiçara do Rio do Vento (RN).

Finally, the regulator also approved the commercial operation of the small Manuel Alves hydroelectric plant, involving two turbines and 8 MW of installed capacity in Dianópolis (TO) and granted to the Central Geradora Hidrelétrica Manuel Alves Ltda.

Suspension – Aneel’s deputy generation services inspection superintendency also decided to suspend the commercial operation of the first generating unit of the Vista Alegre II thermal power plant, with 30 MW of installed capacity in the municipality of Maracaju (MS), and owned by the company Geração Bioeletricidade Ver Alegre II. The decision was published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Tuesday, November 16, through office No. 3644.