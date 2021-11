ACP Statement on Department of Commerce decision to deny anonymous request for solar anti-circumvention investigation

American Clean Power Association CEO Heather Zichal issued the following statement today after the Department of Commerce declined to open an investigation that was requested by the anonymous petitioners with the American Solar Manufacturers Against Chinese Circumvention (A-SMACC):

“The American Clean Power Association applauds Secretary Raimondo’s decision today to decline to initiate the anti-circumvention investigation requested by an anonymous group of petitioners: a request without merit and motivated by parties seeking a competitive advantage. The Department of Commerce has a decade-long precedent regarding the origin of solar cells and modules which the petitioners were seeking to unfairly upend. If this investigation had been initiated, it would have meant long-term damaging consequences for our nation’s energy goals and the 230,000 Americans the solar industry currently employs. Solar energy is a major part of the clean energy future and the industry’s health is critical to meeting our climate and emission reduction targets. The solar industry is poised to grow at exponential rates, employing thousands more Americans, investing in local communities and demonstrating climate leadership on a global scale.”