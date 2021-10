Forty-two new wind power plans put into commercial operations in Vietnam

Forty-two out of 106 wind power plans registering for commercial operation received Commercial Operation Date (COD) acceptance as of October 29, according to the Electricity of Vietnam.

According to the EVN, the 42 plans have total capacity of over 2,131 MW.

It said that the 106 wind power plants have a total capacity of 5,621.50 MW.

EVN units are accelerating paper processing work on granting COD to the remaining plants.