Iberdrola and AFEC have joined forces to promote sustainable, electric home climate control in Spain

They have entered into a strategic alliance to promote efficient, clean technologies in households and companies based on heat pumps

They will also work together to disseminate knowledge and train workers to meet the growing demand for these types of solutions in the short and medium term

Iberdrola and the Spanish Association of Climate Control Equipment Manufacturers (AFEC) have entered into a strategic alliance to promote the use of sustainable electric climate control in our country. To do this, they have designed a work plan that focuses on two lines of action: Promoting clean climate control technologies based on heat pumps in homes and companies; and education and training, preparing trade professionals to cover the expected increase in demand in the short and medium-term.

The alliance will enable them to pool the knowledge and skills of two organisations committed to the energy transition and the decarbonisation of the economy as a way to convert the climate control systems in our country’s buildings to use clean energy. Both organisations are also working with government bodies to drive the development of this technology.

According to Luis Buil, global manager for Smart Solutions at Iberdrola, “AFEC is the ideal ally to further the decarbonisation of climate control in both homes and businesses with solid commitments and specific initiatives based on clean, innovative and competitive technologies. The building sector is one of the segments with the greatest need for electrification, as it is one of the main sources of CO 2 emissions and because we already have efficient solutions to undertake this energy transformation, which will also boost an important part of our local industrial sector and employment”.

AFEC chairman Luis Mena says “the collaboration with Iberdrola is key to publicising the benefits of heat pumps and encouraging their use. This technology is a pivotal part of decarbonisation policies and contributes to achieving the triple objective of EU energy and climate policies in relation to increasing energy efficiency, using energy from renewable sources and reducing CO 2 emissions.”

The residential sector is responsible for 30 % of all CO 2 emitted in the European Union, of which heating accounts for 12 %. In Spain, 41 % of total energy demand is for climate control (heating, cooling and domestic hot water), making electrification a matter that must be addressed. At the moment, 73.75 % of boilers in our country, that is around 6.5 million, are gas or oil-fired; almost 2 million are gas and oil-fired condensation boilers while only 140,000, that is 1.59 %, are heat pumps that use renewable energy.





Groundbreaking technology for a sustainable future

Classified as a renewable technology -because it captures energy from the outside air – and efficient – because it consumes a quarter of the energy, in the form of electricity, to provide the same amount of heat- aerothermal heating is undergoing a real revolution.

This air conditioning technology is aligned with the three European and national objectives for 2030, to reduce CO 2 emissions, improve energy efficiency – heat pumps are four times more efficient and produce 70 % less CO 2 emissions than a conventional boiler, and they use clean, renewable energy.

The new energy model encourages more personalised products and services that are adapted to the way people use energy and greater energy efficiency. To be able to provide innovative solutions, Iberdrola, through Smart Clima, offers comprehensive, personalised services to upgrade climate control with efficient equipment in both private homes and multi-household buildings, leading to savings and more sustainable energy consumption.





Green investments to promote economic recovery

Iberdrola has been leading the energy transition for two decades, acting as a key driving force to transform the industrial fabric and in the green recovery of the economy and employment. The company has thus launched a historic investment plan worth 150 billion euros over the next decade, 75 billion euros by 2025, to triple its renewable capacity and double network assets and take advantage of the opportunities offered by the energy revolution that the world’s leading economies are facing.