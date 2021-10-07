GE Renewable Energy to supply 810 MW of onshore wind turbines for JSW Energy’s wind power projects in India

GE to supply wind turbines for 810 MW of JSW Energy’s ongoing wind farm projects in India. JSW selected GE’s 2.7-132 onshore wind turbine, a model primarily designed and manufactured in India, ideally suited for the country

These wind turbines will produce enough green energy to meet annual electricity requirements for ~2.1 million households in India*.

GE Renewable Energy has received an order from JSW Energy, one of India’s leading power companies, to supply 810 MW of onshore wind turbines for their upcoming wind farms in Tamil Nadu, India. The turbines will produce enough green energy to meet the annual electricity requirements of more than 2.1 million households in the country.

JSW Energy is currently implementing ~ 2 GW of wind farms in India and has chosen GE to supply the wind turbines for 810 MW of these projects while JSW will use its construction expertise to develop the wind farms. GE will also develop bespoke solutions and trainings to enable JSW teams gain operation and maintenance expertise to operate the wind turbines in the long-term. The supply of the turbines will start by the second quarter of 2022 and be completed by the first quarter of 2023.

JSW Energy selected GE’s 2.7 MW model assembled at GE Renewable Energy’s multi-modal site in Pune. Blades will be provided by LM Wind Power, a GE Renewable Energy business, from its Indian factory in Halol, Gujrat. This turbine was designed primarily at GE’s Technology Centre in Bangalore and is ideally suited for Tamil Nadu’s wind speed regime.

Prashant Jain, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy, said: “We are proud to partner with GE, a high-tech industrial company, to contribute to India’s renewable energy goals. Our company has set a target to reach 20 GW of power generation capacity by 2030, by when the share of green and renewable energy projects will increase to 85% of the total portfolio. The under-construction project is our first large scale wind power project. We look forward to working with GE to achieve our energy transition and growth targets.”

Sheri Hickok, CEO of GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind International business, said: “We are extremely honored to have been selected by JSW Energy for this amazing project. It will be a unique partnership where both the companies will leverage their respective strengths to deliver competitive levelized cost of energy. Together, we are aiming at enabling the energy transition in India, helping the country to achieve its renewable energy targets.”

With a persistent focus on decarbonization and round-the-clock power, the Indian energy landscape is undergoing significant positive transformation. India is making great strides towards renewable energy generation and has committed to install 175 GW renewable energy by 2022 and more than double its non-fossil fuel target to 450 GW by 2030. The country has already achieved a milestone 100 GW of installed renewable energy capacity, as of September 2021. Presently, India stands at 4th position in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity, 5th in Solar and 4th in Wind energy capacity.1

GE Renewable Energy is committed to enable the energy transition by supporting the work of its customers. As part of that responsibility, the business is focused on supplying and maintaining a global fleet of renewable energy assets, helping reduce the cost of renewable energy, ensuring grid resiliency, efficiency, and reliability, and making renewable energy function in a more dispatchable fashion. GE Renewable Energy also supports the energy transition by pursuing a strategy that reflects a commitment to sustainable, circular design.

(*Based upon India’s per capita energy consumption as of 2020: 1208 kWh).