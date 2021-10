Siemens Gamesa will install 77 wind turbines (715 MW) in two offshore wind power projects in the US

These are two offshore wind farms off the coast of Long Island, in New York, which he hopes to complete in 2023.

Siemens Gamesa has received the firm order from Orsted and Eversource for the supply of a total of 77 wind turbines for the Revolution Wind projects (715 MW), off the coast of Rhode Island, expected to be completed by the end of 2024, and South Fork (132 MW), off Long Island, New York, expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

As explained by the company to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the firm order includes the supply, delivery and installation of 65 offshore SG 11.0-200 DD wind turbines for the Revolution Wind project and 12 for the South Fork project.

On July 18, 2019, the company communicated the supply, then conditional, of wind turbines to the joint venture of Orsted and Eversource for three offshore wind projects in the United States, all of them being conditional on Orsted’s final investment decision. and Eversource.

Now, these companies have placed orders for the Revolution Wind and South Fork projects. The Sunrise wind energy project supply remains conditional.