American Clean Power Association Statement on BOEM California offshore leasing call for information

The American Clean Power Association (ACP)?issued the following statement after the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management advanced a Call for Information and Nominations for the two Morro Bay Call Areas off the coast of central California and designated the Humboldt Wind Energy Area off the coast of northern California on July 28:

“BOEM’s action advancing the federal leasing process for California offshore wind energy projects is another important step in reaching the Biden administration’s goal of deploying 30 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030 and California’s goal of producing 100 percent of its electricity from carbon-free sources by 2045. Leasing the Morro Bay call area could make California a global leader in floating wind projects that will generate investment opportunities across the state, boost manufacturing and create good-paying jobs while helping meet important climate and emissions targets. – JC Sandberg, Chief Advocacy Officer, American Clean Power Association

Editor’s Note: ACP CEO Heather Zichal is testifying on offshore wind at 2:00pm EDT before the House Foreign Affairs Committee subcommittee on Europe, Energy, the Environment and Cyber. The hearing, “Renewable Energy Transition: A Case Study of How International Collaboration on Offshore Wind Technology Benefits American Workers” can be viewed here. Read Heather Zichal’s full testimony here.