EDP Renewables secures 25-year PPA for a 200 MWac solar project in the US

The solar project is located in Arizona and is expected to enter in operation in 2023.



EDPR continues improving its technological diversification and has now 2.5 GW of solar capacity secured to install until 2023.

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), the fourth largest renewable energy producer in the world, has secured a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”) to sell the green energy produced by a 200 MWac solar project in the US.



The solar project is located in Arizona and is expected to enter in operation in 2023.



EDPR continues improving its technological diversification and has now 2.5 GW of solar capacity secured to install until 2023, which on top of the 0.6 GW already in operation, provides visibility on 3.1 GW of solar capacity by 2023.



EDPR’s success in securing new PPAs reinforces its low-risk profile and growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with long-term visibility.