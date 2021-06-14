Nordex could install 1 GW of wind power in Australia

Nordex and Acciona Energía are in advanced contract negotiations and are about to reach an agreement in principle for the supply and installation of up to 180 Nordex N163 / 5.X wind turbines of the Nordex Delta4000 series to the MacIntyre wind farm of Acciona Energía. in the state of Queensland (Australia).

The development there comprises the MacIntyre wind farm with an estimated capacity of 923 MW and the Karara wind farm of approx. 102.6 MW, which brings the total capacity expected to be installed and operational by 2024 to about 1,026 MW.

The Company expects to conclude negotiations and sign definitive agreements in the coming weeks for the projects to become firm orders before the end of 2021. Further updates on this potential order will be provided in the Company’s regular reports.