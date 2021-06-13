Vietnam Boosts Wind Power in Soc Trang Province

This information was released during a working meeting between the secretary of the Communist Party Committee in Soc Trang, Lam Van Man, and the managers and workers who work on these projects.

In his words, Van Man urged to accelerate the pace of work to connect clean energy sources to the national electricity grid.

At the same time, he stressed that these are important programs for the municipality, once put into operation they will help generate advances in local socioeconomic development, especially in the tourism sector.

According to the planning for the development of wind power in Soc Trang, the provincial authorities have authorized investments so far for 16 projects with a capacity of 1,195 megawatts.

Currently, a total of nine wind power plants are about to complete their infrastructure, especially the wind turbines and the connection network system, among other aspects.