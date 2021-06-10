Statkraft progresses with Barjas wind farm development in León, Spain

The new wind farm located in the municipalities of Barjas and Oencia will see 22 wind turbines installed with a production capacity of 121 MW, enough to supply more than 100,000 homes.

Statkraft is helping to progress the transition to a sustainable energy model in Spain by contributing to the Integral Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) which predicts that renewable energies will provide 42% of the energy in Spain by 2030.

Approximately 180 jobs will be created during the construction phase of the project and Statkraft will prioritise local hiring, which is standard practice in all its projects.

Statkraft has extensive experience in wind energy and has been developing projects globally for more than twenty years. They also have a target to develop 8GW of wind and solar power by 2025. This sector is important for Spain because wind energy projects employ thousands of people through construction, contracting suppliers and services.