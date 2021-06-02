Iberdrola acquires the first 1,000 Supernova fast chargers from Wallbox

Iberdrola is accelerating its investment plan to install more than 150,000 chargers within five years, deploying a charging infrastructure for electric vehicles with equipment purchases and contracts with installers

Supernova is the first public fast charger developed by Wallbox and, due to its technology and modular design, offers advantages in terms of energy efficiency, installation and maintenance costs

Iberdrola is acquiring the first Supernova fast chargers from the electric vehicle smart charging manufacturer Wallbox, that it will install globally, in the markets in which it operates. This agreement was announced by the Chairman of Iberdrola, Ignacio Galán, and the Co-Founder and CEO of Wallbox, Enric Asunción, at the commissioning of the first prototype of this charge point at the energy company’s headquarters in Madrid. With this agreement, Iberdrola continues to accelerate its global electric mobility investment plan. The agreement also supports a new business line from Wallbox, fast recharging on public roads, and contributes to the company’s continued growth. Iberdrola has been the main shareholder in Wallbox since June 2019.

At the launch of the first Supernova, Ignacio Galán, Chairman of Iberdrola, stressed “the need to work with determination to achieve an emission-free economy, creating development opportunities for our industry and generating new quality jobs. The agreement strengthens the ties between a technology company, such as Wallbox, with a global energy leader such as Iberdrola, and reaffirms our commitment to put all our resources and knowledge at the service of a more sustainable society”.

Enric Asunción, co-founder and CEO of Wallbox, commented: “This agreement inaugurates an important stage for the growth of Wallbox in the public fast recharging segment and we could not be prouder that it is hand-in-hand with Iberdrola. After years collaborating in the residential recharging sector and thousands of Wallbox chargers installed, they are now also betting on our cutting-edge technology in public recharging.”

Supernova has a power output of 60 kW that gives electric vehicles a range of 100 km in a recharge time of just 15 minutes. Its modular design makes it energy efficient and suited to mass production, helping to speed up the deployment of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles on public roads. Supernova is easy to install and maintain, making it very competitive for the sector. The Supernova will be produced for the European market during the second half of the year in Wallbox’s new sustainable factory, which will employ 350 people in Barcelona’s Zona Franca.

In April, Iberdrola and Wallbox reached a long-term on-site Power Purchase Agreement to produce, consume and reuse energy from the production of this plant and its offices in Barcelona’s Zona Franca.

Iberdrola’s investment will equip the Wallbox factory with photovoltaic solar panels that will produce 1,500 MWh/year for self-consumption, equivalent to the consumption of 500 homes.

Under the alliance, Wallbox will meet its objective of operating with energy independence in its facilities and reduce its carbon footprint, putting itself at the forefront of productive energy management by supplying itself mainly with solar energy.





10,000 chargers for residential use

The agreement reached between the two companies in the field of fast recharging on public roads complements the purchases of up to 10,000 chargers made by Iberdrola from Wallbox in recent years for residential use; a market in which the company is one of the world leaders.

The Pulsar and Pulsar Plus units from Wallbox are part of the deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure being developed by Iberdrola, which involves installing 150,000 charge points by 2025, both on public roads and in companies and for individuals.

In line with its strategy of accelerating investment to drive the energy transition, Iberdrola has awarded contracts worth 50 million euros to 20 small and medium-sized companies in 11 autonomous regions in recent months to install charge points and fast, super-fast and ultra-fast charging solutions in Spain. These contracts will create jobs for 200 people.

Iberdrola is helping to raise the profile of the infrastructure installation industry and charge solutions for electric vehicles, acting as a driving force in the value chain in future sectors and contributing to the recovery of the economy and job market. The company also continues to promote sustainability criteria among its suppliers, as it has required environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance levels from all of them.





Electric mobility and green recovery

Iberdrola continues to push its stance on transport electrification as part of its strategy for a decarbonised economy, as a key factor in reducing emissions and city pollution, as well as for a green recovery in the post-Covid world.

The company is delivering a sustainable mobility plan, with an investment of 150 million euros, with which it will intensify the deployment of charge points for electric vehicles in the coming years.

The initiative entails installing approximately 150,000 charging points in homes, companies and on the public road network in cities, as well as on the main motorways over the coming years. The commitment to deploying high-efficiency charging points will include the company installing ultra-rapid (350 kW) charging points, super-rapid points (150 kW), and rapid (50 kW) points.

Iberdrola is aware of the need to boost electric mobility in Spain through coordinated, effective action involving the major players. In this regard, the company has already completed more than 50 infrastructure deployment agreements with administrations, institutions, companies, service stations, dealers and electric vehicle manufacturers.

It was the first Spanish company to sign up to The Climate Group’s EV100 initiative, with the aim of accelerating the transition to electric vehicles, committing to electrify its entire fleet of vehicles and facilitate charging for staff in its businesses in Spain and the UK by 2030.