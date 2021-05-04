Ørsted completes Permian Energy Center

The company’s first utility-scale solar plus battery storage project of 460MWAC reaches commercial operation, making Ørsted the first developer to operate the full spectrum of new renewable technologies at utility scale in the US.

Ørsted has completed its Permian Energy Center project, a 460 MWAC hybrid solar and battery storage facility located in Andrews County, Texas.

Permian Energy Center brings Ørsted’s onshore operating capacity to 2.1 GW. The project and its 420 MWAC of solar PV and 40 MWAC of battery storage will be located on a 3,600-acre site alongside existing oil and gas installations and will supply growing West Texas demand for electricity.

“Permian Energy Center is a significant milestone for Ørsted, making it the first developer to own the full spectrum of new renewable energy technologies at utility scale in the US – onshore and offshore wind, solar PV, and storage,” commented Neil O’Donovan, Chief Operations Officer of Ørsted’s Onshore business. Neil adds: “I’m very proud of the Ørsted team and our project partners, who’ve yet again done an excellent job to ensure the safe, on-time, on-budget delivery of our first utility-scale solar PV project.”

The project’s 1.3 million solar panels will generate enough clean energy to power more than 80,000 US households.