American Clean Power Association Supports SEIA Solar Supply Chain Traceability Protocol

The American Clean Power Association (ACP)?today issued the following statement in support of the Solar Energy Industries Association’s (SEIA) Solar Supply Chain Traceability Protocol.

“The American Clean Power Association and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) stand shoulder to shoulder united in our commitment to the Solar Supply Chain Traceability Protocol. This is an important initiative driven by good corporate citizens to help increase transparency in renewable energy supply chains. ACP is leading on the issue of forced labor and is committed to work in partnership with the U.S. government, NGOs, unions and industry organizations to protect human rights and invest in supply chains that promote fair labor practices everywhere. ACP and its member companies oppose the use of forced labor anywhere and will work with our member companies to empower and assist them in elevating best practices for supply chain due diligence and transparency.” – Heather Zichal, CEO of the American Clean Power Association