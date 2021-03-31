Nordex supplies 63 MW of wind power to Lithuania

Ignitis Group, the Lithuanian state energy holding company, has contracted the Nordex Group to supply 14 N149 / 4.0-4.5 wind turbines. The Delta4000 series wind turbines are planned for the 63 MW “Mazeikiai” wind farm in the north-west of the country. The contract also includes a 15-year premium service contract for the turbines.

The infrastructure works are scheduled to begin in the middle of this year, with the delivery and installation of the turbines scheduled for 2022. In order to generate the highest yields on site with annual average wind speeds of 7 m / s, The Nordex group will install the turbines on steel tube towers: eight with hub heights of 155 meters and six with hub heights of 145 meters. Upon completion, the turbines will operate in 4.5 MW mode.

Already since the end of 2015, 27 Nordex turbines, namely N117 / 2400 and N117 / 3000 with a capacity of more than 69 MW, are producing green electricity in the Baltic Republic.

The Group has installed more than 32 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and generated sales of around 4.6 billion euros in 2020. Currently, the company has more than 8,500 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. Its product portfolio is mainly focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.