Vestas develops 4 MW for wind energy project in complex terrain in northern Italy

Gruppo FERA, through its subsidiary Aleramo Srl, has placed a 20 MW order for the Cairo Montenotte wind project, located in Cascinassa, Liguria, in northern Italy.

Vestas will supply, transport, install and commission five V136-4.2 MW wind turbines delivered in 4.0 operating mode, as well as an 18-years Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. With the project located in complex mountainous terrain with little space to move larger rotor turbine components, the order demonstrates how Vestas can leverage its industry-leading siting, project management and transportation capabilities to develop and deliver optimised solutions in all conditions.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Gruppo FERA. This project will showcase how Vestas’ new generation of wind turbines can reach mountainous areas. It breaks new grounds for the development of wind energy in Italy and it can represent a significant step in the country’s transition towards a decarbonised economy”, says Vestas Vice President of Sales for Southern Europe and Turkey, Rainer Karan.

“This is a very relevant project for Gruppo FERA, in terms of power, productivity and investment effort. It represents a great example of good collaboration with the public administrations involved in the authorisation process and the local stakeholder, acting together to make an important contribution on the renewable energy production. We are proud to take this challenge, as part of our mission to reduce the overall environmental impact, as evidenced by the development FERA is carrying on in Italy and Australia”, says Luigi Pennisi, board member of FERA Srl and Sole Director of Aleramo Srl.As.

Cairo Montenotte will become the largest wind project in the Liguria, it represents an important milestone for the development of wind energy in the region. The order also adds to the more than 1.2 GW of contracts signed by Vestas in Italy’s auction system and reinforces Vestas’ leadership in the country’s wind energy sector, where it has installed over 4.3 GW since 1991, accounting for a 40 percent market share.Both turbine delivery and commissioning are expected for the third quarter of 2021.