Wind energy in Ireland, Vestas’ wind turbines for 63 MW wind farm

Following the RESS1 Auction in Ireland, Vestas has secured a 63 MW order for two wind projects from Statkraft, Europe’s largest renewable energy producer and a global company in energy market operations.

“Statkraft is playing a leading role in the global transition to a low carbon future and is really pleased to fund and construct these two wind farms.Statkraft has a significant portfolio of renewable energy projects in Ireland which are currently being developed and will be going into construction over the next few years, this includes wind and solar farms as well as battery grid services projects”, says Kevin O’Donovan, Managing Director of Statkraft Ireland. “All of these activities are required in order for Ireland to become a low carbon economy and achieve its long-term climate action objectives”.

“This order underlines the strong cooperation between Statkraft and Vestas and we are proud to be part of our customer’s success in Ireland’s RESS 1 auction. We see a promising outlook for wind in Ireland in the next ten years with the country targeting 70 percent renewable electricity by 2030. Ireland today has the highest share of electricity demand in the world met by onshore wind and we look forward to expanding on this testament to wind energy”, states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

The project will feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output. The contract further includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Turbine deliveries are due to commence in the second quarter of 2022.