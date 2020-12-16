Two years following the successful organization of the 1st CSP4Climate conference, the need to take immediate action to address the most important global challenge of our times, Climate Change, is more urgent than ever. The adverse effects of climate change are getting more pronounced, especially in the Mediterranean basin.

It is therefore time to analyze the knowledge accumulated since the last conference, and to discuss the progress during the time elapsed. For this reason, from 14th to 17th December 2020, the 2nd CSP4Climate conference will take place, aiming to argue for global decarbonization.

The consequences of climate crisis are of global significance and emphasize the importance of the issues discussed during the previous CSP4Climate conference. The measures needed be taken should be discussed and agreed upon internationally since the passing of the time has confirmed the urgency to address the climate crisis in parallel to the current pandemic crisis, not only for the Mediterranean but worldwide.

Due to abundant available solar energy in the Mediterranean and Middle East, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Technologies could play a very important role in the decarbonization of the Energy Sector. The challenges of CSP and the advancements of renewable energies will be discussed in conjunction to mitigation and adaptation measures through renewable energies. Furthermore, challenges and opportunities that emerge from the European environmental and cost-effective policies and measures will be presented and debated.

CSP4Climate conference intends to provide a stimulating dialog among leading Policy Makers, Scientists, and Industry Leaders from around the world, while updates and improvements on Concentrated Solar Thermal technologies will be addressed, with the ultimate goal of advancing solid proposals on how to decrease global greenhouse gas emissions.

The CSP4Climate 2020 International Conference will be held online, from 15th to 17th December 2020. We invite to join us for this important conference.

From Tuesday, 15 December to Thursday 17 December, from 15:00 to 19:300 CET each day, we are hosting the CSP4 Climate International Conference – a three days international conference about renewable energy technologies in general and CSP/CST technologies in particular could contribute to address Climate Change.

As the previous conference, the CSP4Climate 2020 International Conference is organized under the framework of the H2020 ERA Chair CySTEM Project.

For more information contact Dr. Anastasia Hadjiafxenti at csp4climate@cyi.ac.cy

Conference Topics

General overview of the climate change challenges and strategies adapted to address them

The role of energy transition in mitigating and adapting climate change in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle-East (EMME)

The Technological Frontier as it applies to the EMME Region

Hydrocarbons and Renewables: Conflicts and Opportunities

Regional and International Approaches

Sponsors

This project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme, within the context of the CySTEM ERA Chair project, under grant agreement No 667942

Endorsements

The conference will be in English and the live stream is open to the public.

Live streaming of the conference will be available on The Cyprus Institute’s YouTube Channel. Alternatively, you can register and watch the conference live via GoToWebinar. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the conference. See above for the links for each day.

Live streaming is facilitated by the CySTEM project funded by the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation program under Grant Agreement No. 667942. Images and/or recordings of our open public events may be used by The Cyprus Institute for dissemination purposes including print and digital media such as websites, press-releases, social media, and live streaming.

Day 1 – Climate Change and the Transition to RES: When and How?

Tuesday 15 December 2020. Starts 15:00 Central European Time (CET)

Day 2 – The Role of CSP/CST Technologies in the Energy Transition

Wednesday 16 December 2020. Starts 15:00 Central European Time (CET)

Day 3 – Actions to Drive the Energy Transition in the Mediterranean and Middle East

Thursday 17 December 2020. Starts 15:00 Central European Time (CET)

