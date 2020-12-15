EDP Renováveis wins 5 220 MW wind power and solar energy projects in an auction in Poland

As of today, EDPR has secured 87% of the ~7.0 GW targeted wind energy and solar global capacity build-out for the 2019-2022 period.

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR) — a global leader in the renewable energy field and the world’s third-largest wind energy producer — was awarded a 15-year Contract-for-Difference (“CfD”) at the Polish renewable energy auction to sell electricity to be produced by a portfolio of 5 projects of wind and solar with a total capacity of 220 MW. The projects are expected to become operational in 2022 and 2023.

This new long-term contract reinforces EDPR’s footprint in Poland with already 476 MW in operation and 558 MW already secured in the country for the following years.

As of today, EDPR has secured 87% of the ~7.0 GW targeted wind and solar global capacity build-out for the 2019-2022 period, as communicated in the Strategic Update on March 2019, and will continue to develop worldwide profitable projects.