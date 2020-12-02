AWEA Statement on Vineyard Wind Selecting GE Renewable Energy Wind Turbines

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) today released the following statement on Vineyard Wind’s selection of GE’s Haliade-X 13MW wind turbines to power the Vineyard Wind 1 Farm.

“Today’s announcement from Vineyard Wind and GE Renewable Energy is an exciting step forward for American offshore wind energy, putting the domestic clean power industry on the cutting edge of global wind power development. Wind power technology and innovation continues to rapidly progress, allowing the U.S. to generate more clean, reliable electricity at a lower cost. This collaboration takes the country closer to realizing a once in a generation opportunity that will advance the clean power industry and jumpstart job creation and economic investment along the East Coast.” – AWEA CEO Tom Kiernan

