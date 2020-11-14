Vestas wins 50 MW order in the UK

Vestas has secured a 50 MW order for the Sandy Knowe wind farm from ERG, one of the leading wind energy operators in the European market. The project will be located in Scotland and will feature 14 V112-3.45 MW wind turbines in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode to maximise the site’s power production while ensuring lowest cost of energy to the energy consumer.

With this deal, Vestas strengthens its presence in the UK onshore wind energy market, where we today have installed more than 2,000 wind turbines with a total capacity of more than 4 GW.

The project confirms onshore wind energy’s increasing competitiveness in the UK at a time when renewable energy is setting new records providing almost 40 percent of the UK’s electricity.

“We are pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with ERG. This order once again demonstrates that onshore wind is one of the most cost-competitive energy sources in the UK and how wind energy projects can be key for UK to reach its ambitious target of being net-zero by 2050”, states Juan Furones, VP Sales North & West, Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “Leveraging the versatility of the 4 MW platform technology combined with a long-term service agreement, we ensure maximum value for our customer’s business case”.

The project will feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output. The contract further includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Turbine deliveries are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2021, while commissioning is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021.