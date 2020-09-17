GE Renewable Energy to support the development of pumped hydro storage solutions in India

GE Renewable Energy announced today that it has been selected by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) to supply and commission four 125 MW fixed speed pumped storage turbines for the new Kundah hydropower plant in India.

This greenfield project is part of the initiatives supported by the central government of India to significantly increase hydropower resources locally including pumped hydro storage solutions. The policies are intended to ensure sustainable and flexible energy production during peak demand periods and consequently reinforcing grid stability in the country. This new plant will be operated by the state government utility Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO).

“With the measures announced by the Indian government that support hydropower development, we are confident that hydropower is playing an increasingly important role in the electricity production in India. We are proud to contribute to this expansion and start this first collaboration with MEIL. We are delighted to provide MEIL with our knowledge and proven experience in hydro storage solutions that will benefit millions of inhabitants” said Pascal Radue, President and CEO of GE Renewable Energy Hydro Solutions.

GE Renewable Energy is responsible for the design, manufacturing, supply, erection supervision and the commissioning of the four pumped storage turbines and motor generators as well as the electronic governor, excitation system, control and protection system and part of the balance of plant.

The pumped storage technology will enable the surplus energy that is available on the grid during night times and holidays to be used to generate power during the morning and evening peak demands and will help TANGEDCO to generate more profitability.

The commissioning of the plant is expected by September 2023.