“We welcome the European Union’s climate ambition to continue to move firmly towards climate neutrality”

Iberdrola chairman, Ignacio Galán, has valued the European Commission review regarding the emission reduction targets (from 40 % to 55 %) for 2030.

Galán welcomed “the European Union’s climate ambition to continue to move firmly towards climate neutrality”, and said “this new ambition still represents a unique opportunity for Spain that we have to take advantage of.”

The CEO is convinced “we have the technologies, the innovative companies, an enormous capacity to respond to new projects and the necessary renewable resources”.

Even so, he points out, “we must continue to accelerate the transition to stimulate economic recovery. The best way to do this is to support forward-looking sectors that are promoting sustainable and quality employment, as well as seeking to reduce emissions and pollution”. “The EU was already promoting a sustainable growth strategy”, he adds, “based on the energy transition, and now we have a clear signal to speed-up this activity with the European Green Deal as a roadmap”.