Wind energy in Sri Lanka, construction of the largest wind power plant has been completed

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says that the construction of the Mannar Island Wind Power Plant, the largest wind farm in the country, has been completed.

The Chairman of the CEB Vijitha Herath said the plant will generate 100 megawatts of electricity.

He added that steps would be taken to add this to the national grid within the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the CEB Vijitha Herath stated that the daily loss of the CEB due to delays in the implementation of projects during the last 5 years is Rs. 50 million.

He said steps have been taken to complete the relevant projects expeditiously.