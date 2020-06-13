Dubai installs world’s tallest concentrated solar power tower

Dubai saw the lifting and installation of the Molten Salt Receiver, MSR, on top of the world’s tallest solar power tower at 262.44 meters, at the largest Concentrated Solar Power project in the world.

World’s Tallest Solar Power Tower (Asharq Al-Awsat Ar)

This is part of the 4th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The 950 MW 4th phase is based on the Independent Power Producer, IPP, model with investments totalling AED 15.78 billion.

The announcement came earlier this week in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, accompanied by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA.

Tayer said the tower stands at 262.44 meters tall, assuring plans to increase it and to continue to build clean and renewable energy projects, stressing commitment to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050’s objectives to provide 75 percent of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy by 2050.

He also hailed the smoothness and continuity of construction work over the past period to complete this strategic project, despite the coronavirus pandemic, noting that it has taken one and a half years to complete 60 percent of the CSP tower.

We have completed the lifting of the Molten Salt Receiver in record time, maintaining the highest standards of safety despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and many other challenges. This is yet another demonstration of ACWA Power’s commitment in the solar industry and the endeavours made in the region to achieve a clean energy future,» said Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power.

The MSR is the center and the most important part of the CSP plant. It receives solar radiation and turns it into thermal energy. Up to 50 percent of the overall project’s first phase has been completed. This includes the solar power tower, the parabolic basin complex, and the photovoltaic solar panels.

The fourth phase of the solar park combines CSP and photovoltaic technology and is rated for 950MW. It will use 700 MW of CSP, 600 MW from a parabolic basin complex, 100MW from the solar power tower and 250 MW from photovoltaic solar panels. On its completion, the project will have the largest thermal storage capacity in the world of 15 hours, allowing for energy availability around the clock.

This phase will provide clean energy for 320,000 residences and will reduce 1.6 million tonnes of carbon emissions a year.