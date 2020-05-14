AES Panama buys wind power plant with Goldwind wind turbines

This is the Penonomé I wind farm, Goldwind Americas Wind Project (“Goldwind”), wholly owned subsidiary of China’s Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

AES Panama, a mixed company subsidiary of the American AES, reported on Wednesday that it bought an undisclosed figure from a Chinese conglomerate for a 55 megawatt wind farm located in the country.



This is the Penonomé I wind farm, Wind Project of Goldwind Americas (“Goldwind”), wholly owned subsidiary of China’s Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd., a transaction that was completed after eight months of negotiation, AES said in a public pronouncement.



With this acquisition, the amount of which is not required, AES Panama’s operating capacity increases to 609 megawatts, and the company’s portfolio is strengthened and diversified through the integration of renewable energy, the company said.



The company stressed that in Panama it has made “sustained investments in the energy matrix for the last 21 years.”



Panama launched in March 2016 a National Energy Plan that seeks, among other things, that in 2050 80% of the energy matrix comes from renewable sources.



AES president in Panama, Miguel Bolinaga, said that the “integration of this new wind power plant” into the company’s portfolio “demonstrates AES’s commitment to increase renewable energy generation and continue investing in the country.”



The Penonomé I wind project is located in the province of Coclé, on the southern coast of Panama, and consists of 22 Goldwind GW109 / 2500 direct-drive permanent magnet turbines.



The complex reached commercial operation in 2014 and generates 20 direct and indirect jobs.



This acquisition is in line with the commitment announced by The AES Corporation to reduce the portfolio’s CO2 emissions intensity by 70% by 2030, compared to 2016 values, the company noted.



AES Panama is a subsidiary of the American AES and is a mixed company that each year pays dividends to the Panamanian State.



“Since 1998, AES companies in Panama have invested more than $ 1.4 billion to strengthen the country’s energy matrix,” says the company’s website.



AES operates and manages the Bayano Hydroelectric Plant in the province of Panama; the Chiriquí Hydroelectric Complex, made up of: Estí, Los Valles and La Estrella; and the Estrella del Mar I barge at the Changuinola I hydroelectric plant.



To these is added AES Colón, a 380 megawatt plant with installed capacity that was inaugurated in August 2018 with an investment of $ 1.15 billion, and which includes the first liquefied natural gas-based generation plant in Panama and the region. Central American, according to official information.