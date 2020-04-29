Gonzalo Martín, new secretary general of Protermosolar

Gonzalo Martín has extensive experience in concentrated solar power asset management in Spain and South Africa.



Gonzalo Martín has been appointed new general secretary of the Spanish Association for the Promotion of the Solar Thermal Industry (Protermosolar), with the aim of reinforcing the promotion of solar thermal energy in Spain in the face of the new scenario of decarbonisation and energy transition.

Gonzalo Martín is a Telecommunications engineer and a doctor from the University of Seville. In addition, he has a master’s degree in Renewable Energies from the Seville School of Engineers, an MBA from the Copenhagen Business School and a management development program from Loyola University in collaboration with McDonough School of Business (Georgetown, Washington DC) and Quinlan School of Business (Chicago, IL).



Gonzalo Martín comes from Atlantica Yield, where he has served for four years as director of a solar thermal plant in South Africa, the country in which he co-founded the Forum of Solar Thermal Plants and, previously, as manager of a portfolio of 15 solar thermal plants in Spain .

Gonzalo Martín began his professional career at Abengoa performing functions as a control engineer in solar thermal plants, to later be appointed manager responsible for financing R&D projects.

Protermosolar is the association that represents the Spanish sector of the solar thermoelectric industry. Solar thermal technology, in which Spain is an international leader, has recently burst onto the renewable energy landscape worldwide and currently has great growth potential due to its energy storage capacity and being able to dispatch it conveniently, for its revitalizing effect on the economy and local employment and its trajectory of cost reduction. The installed capacity in Spain is 2,300 MW, representing a third of the world’s installed capacity, with a presence of Spanish companies in practically all projects in operation or construction.