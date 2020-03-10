A delegation from the Egyptian national energy agency visits one of Indertec’s concentrated solar power plants

On Tuesday, February 25, a delegation from the NREA (The Egyptian National Renewable Energy Agency) visited the inPOWER concentrating solar power plant that CSIN (the Indertec company that markets the Thermosolar energy modules) is building in Magtel (Seville). This visit is part of a project led by CENER, National Center for Renewable Energies under the Ministry of Science and Innovation, CIEMAT and the Ecological Transition, for the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

The Egyptian delegation was made up of a total of 5 professionals, including Engineers and Directors of the NREA solar thermal energy laboratories. The visit is framed within the UNIDO project for the development of solar energy in Egypt. This delegation is visiting several European countries in order to carry out different training modules, having special interest in seeing solar applications in industrial processes. Precisely the training on solar energy in industrial processes was carried out by the technical director of CSIN, Miguel Frasquet, who during the morning of that day, explained.

The theoretical foundations of technology. After the theoretical training, the delegation moved to the Magtel facilities where they visited the construction of the solar plant.

The Magtel solar plant joins the other 4 plants that CSIN has installed during 2019. It has 16 solar thermal modules that are equivalent to 430 m2 of mirrors. The plant is framed in the European H2020 inPower project in which Magtel participates, and has positioned itself as a reference for this type of applications, so more visits are planned to learn more about how this technology works.

CSIN was born from the union of firms Solatom and Indertec, a company belonging to the Symmetry group. This is specialized in the manufacture and supply of solar thermal concentration modules. The use of this technology saves between 35% and 63% of the energy consumption of the boilers, achieving equivalent savings in CO2 emissions.