Evwind, News Menu, Other renewables

How can Concentrated Solar Power contribute to the European Energy Transition?

On the 17th of March (Tue) afternoon, a workshop will be co-organised by SolarPACES and ESTELA on CSP’s contribution to the European energy transition.

How can CSP contribute to the European Energy Transition?

Schedule:

15:00 – 17:00     Presentations

  • Climate change challenges and the role of CSP in mitigation in Europe and beyond (M. Blanco, Cyprus Institute)
  • The Current Perspective for CSP in Europe (ESTELA)
  • CSP in Morocco (H. Bouzekri, MASEN)
  • Update on R&D and Potential Commercial Activity of CSP in the US (A. Shultz, DoE)
  • Beyond power: CST for high temperature industrial process heat (P. Furler, Synhelion)

17:00 – 18:00 Panel Discussion

Location: Albert Borschette Congress Center (Room AB-1A), Rue Froissart 36, 1040 Brussels, Belgium

Please find attached the agenda and for more information: https://www.solarpaces.org/csp-european-energy-transition/

Registration:

To access the European Commission venue, prior registration is required. Please contact secretariat@solarpaces.org if you are interested in participating in the workshop.

A technical visit to a CST process heat application in the port of Antwerp is being organized in the morning on the 17th March, more information at secretariat@solarpaces.org.

¿Cómo puede contribuir la energía termosolar a la transición energética europea?
How can Concentrated Solar Power contribute to the European Energy Transition?