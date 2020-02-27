How can Concentrated Solar Power contribute to the European Energy Transition?

On the 17th of March (Tue) afternoon, a workshop will be co-organised by SolarPACES and ESTELA on CSP’s contribution to the European energy transition.

How can CSP contribute to the European Energy Transition?

Schedule:

15:00 – 17:00 Presentations

Climate change challenges and the role of CSP in mitigation in Europe and beyond (M. Blanco, Cyprus Institute)

The Current Perspective for CSP in Europe (ESTELA)

CSP in Morocco (H. Bouzekri, MASEN)

Update on R&D and Potential Commercial Activity of CSP in the US (A. Shultz, DoE)

Beyond power: CST for high temperature industrial process heat (P. Furler, Synhelion)

17:00 – 18:00 Panel Discussion

Location: Albert Borschette Congress Center (Room AB-1A), Rue Froissart 36, 1040 Brussels, Belgium

Please find attached the agenda and for more information: https://www.solarpaces.org/csp-european-energy-transition/

Registration:

To access the European Commission venue, prior registration is required. Please contact secretariat@solarpaces.org if you are interested in participating in the workshop.

A technical visit to a CST process heat application in the port of Antwerp is being organized in the morning on the 17th March, more information at secretariat@solarpaces.org.