How can Concentrated Solar Power contribute to the European Energy Transition?

On the 17th of March (Tue) afternoon, a workshop will be co-organised by SolarPACES and ESTELA on CSP’s contribution to the European energy transition.
How can CSP contribute to the European Energy Transition?
Schedule:
15:00 – 17:00 Presentations
- Climate change challenges and the role of CSP in mitigation in Europe and beyond (M. Blanco, Cyprus Institute)
- The Current Perspective for CSP in Europe (ESTELA)
- CSP in Morocco (H. Bouzekri, MASEN)
- Update on R&D and Potential Commercial Activity of CSP in the US (A. Shultz, DoE)
- Beyond power: CST for high temperature industrial process heat (P. Furler, Synhelion)
17:00 – 18:00 Panel Discussion
Location: Albert Borschette Congress Center (Room AB-1A), Rue Froissart 36, 1040 Brussels, Belgium
Please find attached the agenda and for more information: https://www.solarpaces.org/csp-european-energy-transition/
Registration:
To access the European Commission venue, prior registration is required. Please contact secretariat@solarpaces.org if you are interested in participating in the workshop.
A technical visit to a CST process heat application in the port of Antwerp is being organized in the morning on the 17th March, more information at secretariat@solarpaces.org.