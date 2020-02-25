High wind power production in Germany once again caused negative prices

Solar energy production increased widely in European markets last week. However, in the case of wind power production, declines predominated, which led to the rise in prices in most markets. On the other hand, in the German market, high wind energy production once again caused negative prices over the weekend. This week, prices are expected to rise again in much of Europe.

Solar photovoltaic, concentrated solar power production, wind turbines production and electricity demand



Solar production in European markets was higher last week compared to February 10. In Spain, the generation with this technology maintained an increasing behavior during all the days of the week, increasing by 32% compared to the previous week. The other significant increases occurred in the markets of France and Portugal, whose increases were 31% and 42%.



Comparing the days from February 1 to 23 with the same period of 2019, solar power generation rose 28% in the Iberian Peninsula and 6.8% in Italy. On the other hand, there were falls in France and Germany, of 3.1% and 15% respectively.



For this week, declines in solar production are expected in the European markets analyzed.





Source: Prepared by AleaSoft with data from ENTSO-E, RTE, REN, REE and TERNA.







With regard to wind energy production, the behavior was mostly decreasing during the last week compared to the previous one. The Italian market suffered a 28% drop, as did France and the Iberian Peninsula, which registered declines of 16% and 19%, respectively. On the other hand, production with this technology in the German market was above the average 775 GWh of the week of February 10 almost every day of the week just finished, which led to an increase of 12%.



In year-on-year terms, wind power production in the first 23 days of February fell largely from the electricity markets in Europe. The declines were 8.8% in Spain, 28% in Portugal and 2.4% in Italy. However, the markets in Germany and France continued to have favorable balances in this regard. In the first of these markets the increase was 71%, and in the second the production doubled, with an increase of 101%.



In AleaSoft it is expected that this week wind production will increase in most markets, and decrease slightly in Germany.



Source: Prepared by AleaSoft with data from ENTSO-E, RTE, REN, REE and TERNA.



The electricity demand decreased in a generalized manner during the last week compared to that of February 10. The average temperatures less cold in Germany with a variation of 0.8 ° C, in Great Britain of 0.7 ° C and in the Netherlands of 0.2 ° C, led to declines in demands of 1.0%, 2.7% and 3.3% respectively. Portugal also registered one of the largest declines, with a variation of -2.8%. In Belgium the decrease was 1.1%, while in Spain and France they were 0.6% and 0.7%.



During this week, AleaSoft is expected to increase electricity demand in most of Europe’s electricity markets.



Source: Prepared by AleaSoft with data from ENTSO-E, RTE, REN, REE, TERNA, National Grid and ELIA.

Renewable Auctions



The Federal Network Agency of Germany, the Bundesnetzagentur (BNetzA) announced on Wednesday, February 19, the results of the first renewable capacity auction held on February 1. A total of 523 MW of the 900 auctioned were awarded for 66 wind farm projects, with supply prices in the range of € 57.60 / MWh – € 62.00 / MWh and an average of € 61.80 / MWh .



100.55 MW were awarded for photovoltaic project promoters of the 100 MW in tender. The minimum price of accepted offers was € 35.50 / MWh, which is a record in Germany. While the maximum was € 52.10 / MWh and the average price was € 50.10 / MWh.



Germany’s next renewable capacity auction will be on March 1, the BNetzA announced.

European electrical markets



Last week the prices of most of the European markets analyzed in AleaSoft, on average, increased compared to the previous week of February 10. The exception was the Nord Pool market in the Nordic countries, where the price decreased by 21% and the weekly average was below € 10 / MWh. The increases include the EPEX SPOT market in France, whose average weekly price increased by 13% compared to the previous week. The prices of Spain and Portugal in the MIBEL market were the second and third with the greatest variations, of 6.7% and 6.0% respectively. On the other hand, the Italian IPEX market with an increase of 0.8% was the one with the least variation. The rest of the markets showed increases of between 2.2% and 5.1%.