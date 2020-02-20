Wind energy in Mexico, Vestas’ wind turbines for 108 MW wind farm

Vestas has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order for the 108 MW Energía Sierra Juárez II wind power plant, to be located in Tecate, Baja California, Mexico. The contract includes the supply, transport, installation and commissioning of 26 V150-4.2 MW of which some are delivered on 4.0 MW operating mode.

The order has been placed by Energía Sierra Juárez, a joint venture between IEnova, a Sempra Energy Company, one of the largest private energy companies in Mexico, and Saavi Energía, the third largest independent energy producer in the country. The order also includes an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for the operation and maintenance of the wind park over the next 15 years.

The energy produced by this project will be commercialised through a PPA contract with the utility San Diego Gas & Electric.

“At Energía Sierra Juárez, we are pleased to partner with Vestas on sustainable energy solutions”, said Tania Ortiz, IEnova’s CEO. “This project reinforces our commitment to develop energy infrastructure that promotes Mexico’s growth and development and to continue positioning ourselves as a leading clean energy generation company in the country”.

“I would like to thank Energía Sierra Juárez for placing their trust in Vestas again in this second phase of the existing 155 MW wind park. This important project underlines the competitiveness of wind energy in Mexico and our ability to provide the lowest cost of energy to our customers. It also showcases the value of Vestas’ local experience and proven ability to deliver site-specific solutions in the country”, says Agustín Sánchez-Tembleque, General Manager of Vestas México.

Turbine delivery is expected in the third quarter of 2020 whilst commissioning is planned for the second quarter of 2021.

Vestas pioneered the Mexican wind energy market in 1994, when it erected its first commercial wind turbine. Since then, Vestas has accumulated over 2.4 GW of installed capacity or under construction in the country.