MHI Vestas Installs Flagship V174-9.5 MW wind turbines

Following the V174-9.5 MW turbine’s market launch in February 2019, the prototype has now been successfully installed at Østerild National Test Centre in Denmark.

The robust test program at the Danish Test Centre Østerild will enable MHI Vestas to thoroughly monitor the reliability and performance output of the company’s flagship offshore wind turbine.

“The construction of the V174-9.5 MW prototype at Østerild is a much-needed signal that Denmark aims to retain leadership in the wind sector’s industrial testing and verification programs,” said MHI Vestas CTO, Torben Hvid Larsen. “Now, with our latest flagship turbine constructed, we look forward to putting the turbine through its paces ahead of our first commercial projects.”

With limited design changes, the V174-9.5 MW prototype builds on the proven V164 platform, generating more wind energy from lower wind speeds. With 85-meter blades, the wind turbine has a tip height of 197 meters. One V174-9.5 MW wind turbine will be able to provide power to an equivalent of 9000 UK households.

The 934 MW order pipeline for the V174-9.5 MW wind turbine comprises wind power projects throughout Europe and Asia Pacific, with the first units scheduled for commercial installation as part of the German offshore wind farm projects, Baltic Eagle and Arcadis Ost 1, in 2022.