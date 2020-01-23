Abengoa is awarded a contract for a 50 MW concentrated solar power plant for Ence

The Termollano solar thermal plant, located in Puertollano (Ciudad Real), will be the first one not built by Abengoa to which it will perform the operation and maintenance (O&M) of the company’s Services vertical. Abengoa has over 18 years of experience in this activity and has a commercial experience of more than 1.6 GW in the O&M of solar plants.

Abengoa (MCE: ABG/P:SM), the international company that applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the infrastructure, energy and water sectors, has been awarded the operation and maintenance of Termollano, a 50 MW parabolic trough solar thermal plant owned by ENCE Energía, a company dedicated to the production of electrical energy from natural resources such as biomass. The contract has a duration of three years extendible to 13.

Abengoa will be responsible for the provision of resources, materials and means necessary for the operation of the solar thermal plant located in Puertollano (Ciudad Real), as well as providing preventive, predictive and corrective maintenance services that are required for optimal operation of the plant and its best preservation. In addition, Abengoa will assume responsibility for the conservation and operation of machines and equipment in order to obtain maximum productivity, profitability and safety in the plant.

This is the first solar thermal plant not built by Abengoa for which the company’s Services vertical will be responsible for its operation and maintenance and to which it will provide all its know-how in this area. Abengoa has an experience of more than 18 years in this sector.

Abengoa is a benchmark in the operation and maintenance of solar plants, of which it has a commercial experience of 1,648 MW in all technologies (photovoltaic, solar thermal and hybrid with conventional cycles). Among the company references, we can find the 280 MW Solana plant (United States), Shams-1 of 100 MW (United Arab Emirates), Kaxu, Khi and Xina Solar One, of 100, 50 and 100 MW respectively (South Africa) or the photovoltaic plant of 100 MW of the Cerro Dominador solar complex, (Chile), among many others.