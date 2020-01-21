China largest 100 MW parabolic trough Concentrated Solar Power plant connected to the grid

CSNP Royal Tech Urat 100MW Parabolic Trough Concentrated Solar Power Project was successfully connected to the gird at 22:49 p.m. on January 8th, 2020. Following the first CGN Delingha 50MW parabolic trough solar thermal project which was connected to the grid in October 2018, the CSNP project became the second parabolic trough Concentrating Solar Power demonstration project, and the first 100MW large-scale parabolic trough CSP plant in China.

China have 8 large-scale CSP projects with total capacity of 500MW in operation:

CGN Delingha 50MW Parabolic Trough CSP Project, Shouhang Dunhuang 100MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Project, and SUPCON Delingha 50MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Project which were completed by 2018 year end;

Power China Gonghe 50MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Project and Luneng Haixi 50MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Project which started operation in September 2019;

CPECC Hami 50MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Project and Lanzhou Dacheng Dunhuang 50MW Molten Salt Fresnel CSP Project connected to the grid in December, 2019;

CSNP Royal Tech Urat 100MW Parabolic Trough CSP Project, connected to the grid in early January, 2020.

Except the Luneng Haixi project, the other five are all amongst China first batch of 20 demonstration CSP projects.

As one of the first batch of 20 demonstration CSP projects, CSNP Royal Tech Urat 100MW Parabolic Trough CSP Project is the largest trough plant within the demos and the only remaining CSP project located in Inner Mongolia province, Northwest China. With the total investment of around RMB 2.9 billion, the 100MW parabolic trough CSP project is equipped with 375 PT loops and 10 hours’ molten salt thermal energy storage system. The annual electricity generation is expected to be 350GWh.

Milestones of CSNP Royal Tech Urat 100MW Parabolic Trough CSP Project:

? January 8th, 2020, connected to the gird at 22:49 p.m.

? December 31, 2019, turbine successfully operated by steam generated

? November 15, 2019, installation of solar field completed

? October 2018, SEPCO 3 won the bid of installation and construction of TES&HTF system

? April 11th, 2018, basic engineering almost finished; 80% completion of site leveling

? December, 2017, 1st batch of 1365 receiver tubes sent to the plant site

? July 29th, 2017, China Shipbuilding New Power Co., Ltd awarded as EPC contractor

? November 14th, 2016, evaluation close of project feasibility study

The major shareholder and EPC contractor of the project is China Shipbuilding New Power Co., Ltd (shorted as CSNP), a state owned enterprise with strong commitment in CSP. The project co-investors are China Nuclear (Nanjing) Energy Development Co., Ltd and Royal Tech CSP Limited.

The collector technology – optimized EuroTrough – which is licensed by Schlaich Bergermann Partner (sbp), will be applied in the project, and it is the second pilot project taking this technology after CGN Solar Delingha 50MW PT Project.

