219 MW Northwester 2 offshore wind farm has begun delivering wind power to the Belgian grid

219 MW offshore wind farm features MHI Vestas 9.5MW wind turbines.

The wind power project’s first commissioned wind turbine began generating power over the weekend.

The wind farm, being developed by Parkwind, is expected to be fully operational by the summer.

It comprises 23 MHI Vestas V164-9.5 MW wind turbines.

Northwester 2 will supply just under a quarter of a million households with green energy via transmission system operator Elia’s modular offshore grid (MOG).

Parkwind’s Northwester 2 project director Peter Caluwaert said: “Starting up production of energy is a key milestone for the Northwester 2 project and is the result of thorough preparation and collaboration between our team, contractors, shareholders, authorities and the Belgian transmission grid operator Elia.”

Elia chief executive Chris Peeters added: “This first important milestone as realized by Northester 2, marks also the first renewable energy production transported through Elia’s MOG after it went live at the end of last year.

“This major step was only possible through intense collaboration between both companies. We are especially proud by doing so to integrate more renewable wind energy to the system and to fully contribute to climate objectives.”

Parkwind holds a majority (70%) share in Northwester 2 with Japanese industrial group Sumitomo Corporation holding the rest of the stake (30%).

Parkwind is managing construction of the project and will operate the wind farm from Ostend harbour.