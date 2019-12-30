Inox Wind signs term sheet with Continuum Power Trading

Inox Wind, India’s leading wind energy solutions provider, has signed a Term Sheet with Continuum Power Trading (TN) Private Limited, part of Continuum Wind Energy group, to supply, erect and commission 250 MW of wind power projects (in two phases of 126 MW and 124 MW) comprising of a mix of 2 MW (113-metre rotor diameter turbine combined with 92-metre hub height) and 3 MW (145-metre rotor diameter turbine combined with 120metre hub height) turbines.

The first phase of 126 MW of the project is scheduled to be commissioned by Q3 of FY21 at Dayapar, District Bhuj in the State of Gujarat and will be executed on a turnkey project basis. As part of the turnkey order, Inox Wind will provide Continuum Power with end to end solutions from development and construction to commissioning and providing long term operations and maintenance services.

Common Infrastructure such as 220 kV Pooling Substation at Dayapar, 220 KV Bay at PGCIL Nirona End, 220 KV Transmission Line for 72 km is ready and the project will be executed on a plug and play basis, the company said.

“We are glad to once again partner with Continuum for its 250 MW SECI project in Gujarat. 170 MW of Inox’s turbines are already operating at Continuum’s windfarm at Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh since 2015 and such repeat orders demonstrate customer’s confidence in us and our products. The project will be commissioned in two phases and will comprise of 2 MW and 3 MW turbines, the most efficient and cost-effective indigenous wind turbines of the country. We are one of the few selected players ideally positioned to grow in this market scenario and we are focusing on ramping up operations and increasing execution” said Kailash Tarachandani, Executive Director & CEO of Inox Wind Limited in his statement.