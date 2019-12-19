EDP ??Renewables secures 20-year Greek auction for wind energy

EDP ??Renewables (EDPR) has secured a 20-year differential (CfD) contract at a Greek energy auction for the sale of wind power generated by the 33-megawatt (MW) capacity of the Xironomi park, a statement was announced Wednesday. Marketplace.



“With this new contract, which represents 13% of the total auction capacity, EDPR strengthens its presence in Greece with c.120 MW expected to come into operation between 2020 and 2022 in the country, a new market with sustainable development of its renewable energy resource “, reads the statement sent to the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM). The value of the contract was not disclosed.



As stressed by the company led by Manso Neto, wind energy is an “essential part” of the energy transition, “driving growth and increasing competitiveness.” Thus, EDPR continues to analyze “growth opportunities while developing profitable country-focused projects” with a low risk profile and regulatory stability.