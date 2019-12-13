American Wind Energy Association hires Stacey Kerans as Senior Director of Communications

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) today announced the hire of Stacey Kerans as Senior Director of Communications. She will lead all strategic integrated communications efforts and oversee the day to day communications operations for AWEA.



Kerans bring more than 20 years of experience in consumer brand marketing and corporate communications. Most recently, she led integrated, cross functional teams at two of the top global communications firms, FleishmanHillard, where she served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Consumer Marketing, and Ketchum, where she served as Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing. She has managed award-winning integrated communications campaigns across a broad array of organizations including AARP, AOL, AOL Foundation, Chocolate Manufacturers Association, Glass Packaging Institute, National Apartment Association, H&R Block, Library of Congress’ National Book Festival, and The Sundance Film Festival.



“Stacey is a great addition to the AWEA team,” said AWEA CEO Tom Kiernan, “Her combined experience in brand marketing and corporate communications makes her a perfect fit to help lead our public-facing communications efforts as we enter a critical industry phase of a changing marketplace and the new frontier of offshore wind.”



As the Senior Director of Communications, Kerans will be responsible for providing strategic vision and leadership for AWEA’s communications efforts to promote positive perception of the organization’s brand and nationwide advocacy initiatives. She will oversee a team responsible for implementing a multi-platform, comprehensive communications strategy to build AWEA brand awareness and thought leadership as well as drive the reputation of wind as a renewable energy source.



“The evolution of wind energy has been one of the great American success stories and it’s an exciting time to join the industry as its positioned for expansive growth over the next decade,” Kerans said. “I look forward to helping shape AWEA’s vision for the future of renewable energy and to tell the story of the U.S. wind industry as a champion in the battle to alleviate climate change to media, policymakers, and consumers.”