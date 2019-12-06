OEM leaders from wind, solar and storage come together to discuss what’s next

AWEA’s just-completed Clean Energy Executive Summit is a one-stop shop to gather intel on the latest clean energy trends. At this year’s conference, attendees learned about current projections and industry forecasts, followed by a discussion of leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of wind, solar and storage technologies. These leaders spanned the pan-renewable spectrum and came together to discuss what’s ahead and how they plan to evolve and grow in this ever-changing competitive landscape.

Renewable energy electricity generation costs continue to decline– especially utility-scale solar, wind and storage– to the point they are now the cheapest source of new electricity in many parts of the country. However, ongoing policy uncertainty means OEMs face immense pressure to continue lowering costs through technology advancements across the value chain. They also face the reality of finding new ways to remain competitive via expanded business models.

The OEM outlook panel, moderated by Laura Beane with Avangrid Renewables, included:

With a focus on demand-driving policy and modernized market rules, the panelists showed great collaboration and vision on advancing clean energy growth. They stressed the importance of partnerships across the pan-renewable industry as the way to lead the world to a more sustainable energy future. This diverse group of leaders in utility-scale wind and solar displayed the dedication and reality of this vision. It was truly a glimpse into the future of clean energy.

