5 large-scale concentrated solar power plants operational and 4 to complete in China

The year of 2019 already witnessed the successful completion of two more new-built concentrated solar power (CSP) plants in China, including Luneng Haixi 50MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Project and Power China Gonghe 50MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Project. Together with the three operational solar thermal plants finished in 2018, China now owns 5 large-scale commercial solar thermal power plants with total capacity of 300 MWin operation.

Moreover, another 4 CSP demonstration projects are on the last stage of construction and will be connected to the grid soon by the end of this year in 2019 or middle of next year in 2020.

As a matter of fact, China becomes the biggest contributor in global new CSP projects’ development in the last two years, and the market is getting experienced with such a number of built-up commercial plants.The Chart below lists the projects:

Pic. Summary of China Large-scale Commercial Projects in operation or will be completed soon

Get fully learned of the current situation of China 1st batch of CSP demos and other projects, you may:

Five Projects in Operation (1 Trough & 4 Towers), 300MW in total

1. CGN Solar Delingha 50MW Parabolic Trough CSP Project (9h TES)

Free Report: CGN Delingha 50MW Parabolic Trough CSP Plant (July 2018 Edition) China first large-scale CSP project which was connected to the grid on June 30, 2018 and officially operational on October 10, 2018. It achieved daily output of 800 MWh on April 16, 2019. It is the only finished CSP project taking parabolic trough technology. 2. Shouhang Dunhuang 100 MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Project (11h TES)

Free Report: Shouhang Dunhuang 100MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Plant (Dec 2018 Edition) China first 100MW level CSP project and first large-scale molten salt tower CSP plant which was completed on December 28, 2018. It achieved daily output of 1,800 MWh on June 17, 2019. 3. SUPCON Solar Delingha 50MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Project (7h TES)

Free Report: SUPCON Delingha 50MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Plant (Jan. 2019 Edition)

The third CSP demonstration project in China starting operation on December 30, 2018. It achieved a record high daily output of 953.7 MWh on August 11, 2019. 4. Power China Gonghe 50MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Project (6h TES)

Free Report: Power China Gonghe 50MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Plant (New) The project was connected to the grid on September 19, 2019. 5. Luneng Haixi 50MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Project (12h TES)

The 50MW CSP plant was one part of 700MW Luneng Multi-energy Project (PV+CSP+Wind+Storage), and connected to the grid on September 19, 2019.

· Four Projects to be Completed (1 Trough & 2 Towers & 1 Fresnel), 250MW in total 1. Lanzhou Dacheng Dunhuang 50MW Molten Salt Fresnel Project

Molten salt melting work started on November 22, 2019, and expected to be connected to the grid by the end of 2019 this year. 2. CSNP Royal Tech Urat 100MW Parabolic Trough CSP Project

Installation of solar field was completed on November 15, 2019, and TES system is coming to an end. Expected to be operational early next year in 2020. 3. CPECC Hami 50MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Project

Molten salt melting work started, and expected to be connected to the grid by the end of 2019 this year.4. Yumen Xinneng 50MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Project

Module No.1 was commissioned, and Modules No.2-10 are under construction. Three modules are expected to be completed in near future.

