Enel has started 220 MW solar plant Magdalena II

Enel, through its renewable energy subsidiary Enel Green Power México (“EGPM”), has started operations at its new 220 MW Magdalena II solar facility, the Mexican state of Tlaxcala’s first-ever renewable energy project, located in the municipalities of Tlaxco and Hueyotlipan. The project’s construction works involved an investment of around 165 million US dollars. The plant’s inauguration ceremony was attended by the Governor of Tlaxcala, Marco Antonio Mena Rodríguez, the Ambassador of Italy in Mexico, Luigi de Chiara, and Paolo Romanacci, Head of Enel Green Power Mexico.

“Magdalena II supplies emission-free energy to the State of Tlaxcala and to companies that are looking for more sustainable energy options, underscoring our dedication to renewable energy and decarbonisation in line with our global commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” said Antonio Cammisecra, CEO of Enel Green Power. “This solar facility is an example of technological innovation, by being the first large-scale solar project installed by EGP to be comprised entirely of bifacial panels. Construction of the facility also successfully implemented our sustainability approach, as made evident by the multiple initiatives we carried out to support local value creation as well as the rational use of resources. All of the above actions are in line with our permanent commitment to maximise stakeholder value through our operations as well as contributing to the sustainable development of Mexico’s electricity system.”

With the completion of Magdalena II, EGPM has exceeded 2,300 MW of managed capacity, of which 977 MW come from wind power, about 1,308 MW from solar and 53 MW from hydro. At the same time, the company is completing 593 MW of wind projects, including Amistad II and Amistad III, of around 100 MW each, and Amistad IV, of around 149 MW, all located in the state of Coahuila, as well of the 244 MW Dolores plant, located in the state of Nuevo León.

Magdalena II is EGP’s first project in Mexico to sell its entire energy output to private offtakers on the country’s Wholesale Electricity Market. The facility is composed of approximately 550,000 bifacial modules, which are capable of generating approximately 640 GWh per year, avoiding the annual emission of about 350,000 tons of CO 2 into the atmosphere.

In line with Enel’s “Creating Shared Value” (CSV) model, which aims to combine business development and the needs of local communities, the company implemented its Sustainable Construction Site approach for this project, incorporating a culture of rational use of resources, involving water saving systems and waste recycling, as well as initiatives in support of local communities. These initiatives include the employment of a local workforce, the donation of pallet wood and boxes used in construction works for furniture-building, the organisation of vocational training courses, as well as visits from regional universities to showcase the building process of a PV plant.

Enel Green Power is the Enel Group’s company dedicated to the development and operation of renewables across the world, with a presence in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Enel Green Power is a global leader in the green energy sector with a managed capacity of around 46 GW across a generation mix that includes wind, solar, geothermal and hydropower, and is at the forefront of integrating innovative technologies into renewable power plants.