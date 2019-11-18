Eoliennes Flottantes du golfe du Lion (EFGL) Selects V164-10.0 MW wind turbines from MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

2022 floating wind power pilot project will be the first offshore wind farm to feature MHI Vestas’ 10 MW wind turbine.

For the second time in six weeks, MHI Vestas has been chosen as preferred wind turbine supplier in the French floating offshore wind energy market.

Once installed, EFGL will feature the world’s most powerful wind turbines in commercial operation, a landmark achievement for the burgeoning floating offshore wind power market.

The wind farm, developed by a consortium including Engie and EDP Renewables, is scheduled to deploy three V164-10.0 MW wind turbines sitting atop the semi-submersible WindFloat platform from Principle Power, Inc.

“MHI Vestas is proud to be selected as preferred wind turbine supplier for our second floating project in France,” said Albert Winnemuller, MHI Vestas Head of Floating. “We continue to refine our technology and experience in the floating sector and are exceptionally pleased to be installing the world’s first 10 MW wind turbine for EFGL.”

The parties plan to use Port La Nouvelle in Southern France as the assembly harbour before the wind turbines are towed into place more than 16 km off the coast of Leucate and Le Barcares.

The 30 MW wind power pilot project is a continuation of the successful partnership between EDP Renewables, Engie, and MHI Vestas from the WindFloat Atlantic project, which is currently being installed in Portugal.

EFGL is the 5th floating offshore wind energy project in line for MHI Vestas, following WindFloat 1, Windfloat Atlantic, Kincardine, and Groix & Belle Ile.

