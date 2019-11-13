HRH Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark to address WindEurope Offshore 2019 event

HRH Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark will deliver the opening address at the WindEurope Offshore 2019 event on 26 November.

WindEurope Offshore 2019, the world’s largest event dedicated to offshore wind, will take place in Copenhagen from 26 to 28 November. It will gather 9,000 participants and more than 400 exhibitors as the industry gears up to help deliver Europe’s goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

After HRH Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, will address the event. Then Energy Minsters from around Europe and offshore wind energy industry leaders will complete the opening session.

Denmark has been at the forefront of wind energy development with the world’s first ever offshore wind farm – Vindeby – in 1991. Since then the Danish wind industry has become a global powerhouse and is helping to drive the energy transition in Europe.

Offshore wind is now uniquely positioned to help power a carbon neutral, competitive, and secure Europe. According to the International Energy Agency, offshore wind will be Europe’s number one source of power generation by 2040.

WindEurope CEO Giles Dickson said: “The wind industry is deeply honoured that HRH Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark will deliver the opening address at WindEurope Offshore 2019. Europe wants to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, and offshore wind will play a key role in that. It need champions to make it happen. And there are no greater champions than the Kingdom of Denmark. And no greater signal of their leadership than that their Crown Prince and Prime Minister come and open WindEurope Offshore 2019.”