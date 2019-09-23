Equinor to sign a framework agreement for advanced R&D services with IFPEN in the area of energy transition

Equinor has just signed a Framework Agreement with IFPEN for a period of four years (with two options to renew, for a total of four additional years). The Framework Agreement covers provision of advanced R&D services in oil & gas technologies, renewable energies and low carbon solutions.

The previous agreement, signed in 2013, first focused on joint projects in the fields of the Enhanced Oil Recovery and water management, then was progressively extended to other thematics including in particular wind energy and geothermal activities. This renewal reflects the willingness of both organizations to sustain the R&D actions in order to develop innovative and competitive solutions for a more efficient and sustainable energy transition.

“We are extremely happy to sign this agreement as it reinforces already existing ties with our partner, particularly in the area of energy transition. As an active player in this domain, this close working partnership with a broad energy company such as Equinor is very important to us. Our teams will continue to be committed to providing advanced R&D services with the very high quality level expected by our partner” declared Catherine Rivière, Director of the IFPEN Energy Resources Business Unit.

“Equinor is committed to long term value creation with a low carbon footprint; renewable energy is a key part of our portfolio. Research and technology development are key to helping us reach our goals. We are very pleased to sign this agreement and look forward to continue working with IFPEN to find new and improved solutions to oil, gas and renewable energy challenges” said Elisabeth Birkeland, VP Technology Management at Equinor.

A Steering Committee will meet twice a year to review on-going projects and to identify new potential joint opportunities for this strategic partnership.

Equinor is an international energy company present in more than 30 countries around the world. Building on 40 years of experience from oil and gas production on the Norwegian continental shelf, Equinor is committed to accommodating the world’s energy needs in a responsible manner, applying innovative solutions. Headquartered in Norway, Equinor has approximately 21,000 employees worldwide.

IFP Energies nouvelles (IFPEN) is a major research and training player in the fields of energy, transport and the environment. From research to industry, technological innovation is central to all its activities, structured around three strategic priorities: sustainable mobility, new energies and responsible oil and gas.