Horns Rev 3 offshore wind farm to boost Danish wind power production by 12%

The Danish Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Climate, Energy & Utilities Minister today inaugurated the Horns Rev 3 offshore wind farm. Horns Rev is in the North Sea, 25-40 km off the west coast of Jutland. Vattenfall is the developer, operator and owner.

The 407 MW wind farm – Denmark’s largest – will boost Danish wind energy production by 12%. This will provide enough power to cover the consumption of the equivalent of around 425,000 Danish households.

It uses the world’s most powerful wind turbine platform: the 8.3 MW MHI Vestas V164 model.

The Danish Government are paying Vattenfall a sliding premium above the wholesale electricity price for the first 15 years of the project. It’s worth DKK 77/MWh (€10/MWh). That makes it one of the cheapest offshore wind farms in Europe.

WindEurope CEO Giles Dickson said: "Denmark is already a leader in wind energy. It gets more of its electricity from wind than any other country in Europe: 41% last year. This new wind farm will increase Danish wind energy production by 12%. And it's an important step to Denmark realising its goal of 100% renewable electricity by 2030".