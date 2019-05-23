Is Vietnam the next offshore wind energy hotspot in South East Asia?

We are just over two weeks away from the second edition of GWEC’s Vietnam Wind Power 2019 which will take place in Hanoi from 11-12 June, in partnership with GIZ, the Danish Embassy Hanoi and the Embassy of Ireland.

During this two-day event, GWEC is organising its first closed-door Offshore Roundtable in Vietnam, hoping to start some early conversations to facilitate the development of this emerging offshore industry. This half-day roundtable will be a key platform to enable interactions amongst government authorities, offshore industry stakeholders, international and local finance institutions, and is open to GWEC members and any company with strong interest in offshore. Urgent issues such as offshore planning and permitting process, long-term investment, offshore costs and development of local infrastructures will also be addressed.

Vietnam – the next offshore wind hotspot

in South East Asia!

In September 2018, the government of Vietnam issued the “Decision 39”, which officially introduced an offshore wind tariff of VND 2,223/kWh (US cents 9.8 per kWh) as well as an increase of the onshore tariff. The FiTs have been in effect since 1 November 2018 and will be valid until 2021, making Vietnam one of the most interesting markets to watch for offshore wind in South East Asia.

What topics will be discussed in this Offshore Roundtable?

With participants are representatives from Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Electricity of Vietnam, Department of Industry and Trade of Binh Thuan, Soc Trang, Bac Lieu, and many more.

… and confirmed speakers include:

Bernard Casey

Development Director Vietnam, Mainstream Renewable Power Alastair Dutton

Chairman, Offshore Taskforce, Global Wind Energy Council

Peter Brun

Global Offshore Wind Segment Leader, DNV GL – Energy Dr. Nguyen Anh Tuan

Institute of Energy Vietnam

What else can you expect at

Vietnam Wind Power 2019?

Capacity Building Workshop

Taking place on the 10 June, the workshop raises provincial government’s understanding of renewable energy – particularly Vietnam’s renewable energy resources. It also covers Vietnam’s attractiveness to FDI and looks at encouraging investment in the country.

Financing Workshop

This full-day workshop on 11 June is specifically targeted at international and local finance institutions, development banks and government officials, and will address the burning issues facing the financing of wind power projects in Vietnam.

Main Conference

This full-day conference on 12 June features a range of high-level sessions on the key topics in the Vietnamese market including regulatory, market, policy, technology updates, offshore and other pressing issues relating to the development of a sustainable wind and renewables industry.

