Siemens Gamesa selected by Eolien Maritime France as preferred supplier 1 GW of offshore wind power projects in France

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) and Eolien Maritime France (EMF) have signed a framework agreement with the objective of supplying and servicing offshore wind turbines with a capacity of approximately 1,000 MW for two of EMF’s three French offshore wind projects currently under development. Both projects are expected to use SWT-7.0-154 DD offshore wind turbines and are subject to contract and EMF’s final investment decision. EMF members are EDF Renewables and Enbridge.

The agreement further includes a future provision for Siemens Gamesa to perform wind turbine service for a period up to 15 years also subject to contract and EMF’s final investment decision.

SGRE’s planned offshore wind turbine manufacturing facility currently under development in the Port of Le Havre will produce the turbines for the consortium’s projects.

“We thank EMF and its shareholders for their trust. This agreement again confirms Siemens Gamesa’s position as leader of the offshore wind market in France and allows us to strengthen our medium-term prospects as part of the development of the industrial project in Le Havre. Siemens Gamesa remains fully committed to meeting the needs of all its customers and ensuring that these projects are a success for the sector and for France,” said Markus Tacke, CEO of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.