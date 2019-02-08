Wind power and solar energy align to advance consumer-friendly market and transmission improvements

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) officially launched its new “RTO Advisory Council”, strengthening and formalizing collaborative advocacy efforts between a group of utility-scale solar businesses and the wind industry that began last year.

The combined effort, which currently represents over 70 percent of utility-scale wind and solar development, comes at a time when regulators and electricity grid operators are considering policy and design changes critical to ensuring an affordable, reliable, resilient grid capable of delivering the cost-competitive clean energy consumers are demanding.

Regional Transmission Organizations (RTOs), and similar Independent System Operators (ISOs), are electric power transmission operators that coordinate, control, and monitor multi-state electric grids across much of North America.

“AWEA is excited to be partnering with leading utility-scale solar businesses and believe this collaboration will provide renewable energy an even stronger voice at FERC and in the RTOs,” said Amy Farrell, Senior Vice President, Government and Public Affairs, AWEA and Project Director for the RTO Advisory Council. “With our new partners in the solar industry, we will work to ensure the utility-scale renewable power sector’s capabilities and contributions to the grid are fairly valued and accessible to consumers.”

Amy Farrell, AWEA Senior Vice President for Government and Public Affairs, will serve as Project Director for the RTO Advisory Council, which welcomes inaugural members First Solar, Cypress Creek Renewables, Juwi Americas, Alchemy Renewable Energy a portfolio company of Monarch Private Capital, Coronal Energy, Southern Current, and Urban Grid Solar. The RTO Council Members will work alongside AWEA members to shape and guide AWEA’s Electricity and Transmission Policy advocacy.

The RTO Advisory Council was created in response to inquiries from renewable energy companies currently not involved in the wind industry seeking to be part of AWEA’s ongoing and increasing advocacy efforts. Participation inquiries should be directed to Madeline Gould.