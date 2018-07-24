ALE showcases wind power installation expertise in Argentina

ALE has demonstrated its multi-service and wind-specific capabilities whilst performing the electro-mechanical installation for the Garayalde wind farm project, Argentina.

The global heavylifting contractor was contracted to perform the electro-mechanical installation of seven wind turbine generators (WTGs).

Commencing in January, the components were received at Puerto Madryn. Once on-site 260km away, ALE worked with the crane team to implement the mechanical works and the assembly of the components by their global electro-mechanical installation team. ALE then performed all electrical works and handed over the turbines fully assembled to the client.

Carlos Moreno, Commercial Manager for ALE- Wind Services, explained the benefits of using these specialist teams: “This was the first time we have executed this installation scope in Argentina and it was completed successfully because of our team’s flexibility, local expertise, installation knowledge and specialist equipment.

“This was a complex project, made challenging by its remote location. With the team collaboration between many nationalities such as South African, Argentina, Spanish and Brazilian, our project management skills and installation experts could overcome the challenges and demonstrate our operational flexibility, global management and specialist wind capabilities for this market.”